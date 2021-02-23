Columbia City Officials have announced City Hall and other municipal properties will be reopening to the public beginning on March 1st, 2021. On November 23rd, 2020, rising Covid-19 positivity and increasing public spread forced City Hall and other municipal buildings to go to “by appointment only” operations. The pandemic also forced changes to city operations to protect the health and safety of residents and city employees.
With declining community spread and a diminishing positivity rate, City Officials believe the time is right to move back to normal operations. Masks will still be mandated for all individuals entering a City Government building. It is also encouraged that individuals who are feeling unwell stay home until they are feeling better. “Obviously, we are very pleased to be able to reopen our buildings to the public”, said Mayor Ryan Daniel. “While we aren’t completely out of the woods yet with Covid-19, this change brings back some normalcy and allows us to prepare for an exciting year in Columbia City.” City Boards and Commissions will also begin meeting in person, with the Board of Works and City Council returning to in-person meetings beginning tonight (2/23). The City will continue to broadcast the Board of Works and City Council meetings via Facebook Live into the future.
The City is also planning to host Baseball and Softball Leagues (registration continuing until March 6th, 2021), reopening the Russel and Evelyn Fahl Aquatics Center in late May, and resuming many regularly scheduled events throughout the rest of 2021. Minor changes will be made to these events to ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors. Due to scheduling issues with the Pandemic, the Eagles Ice Rink will not reopen until Winter of 2021-2022.
Normal Business Hours for City Hall and other municipal buildings are 7:30am to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday.
