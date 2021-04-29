Be sure to mark your calendars for next Friday, May 7 as Columbia City hosts their very first, First Friday event in Downtown Columbia City. First Friday events will run from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. and will including local entertainment, vendors, food trucks, Downtown shopping and more! This is a fun event for the whole family that helps bring the community together, so be sure to stop Downtown to join in and celebrate!
Columbia City is hosting First Friday Events
Chelsie David
