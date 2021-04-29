Festival

Be sure to mark your calendars for next Friday, May 7 as Columbia City hosts their very first, First Friday event in Downtown Columbia City. First Friday events will run from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. and will including local entertainment, vendors, food trucks, Downtown shopping and more! This is a fun event for the whole family that helps bring the community together, so be sure to stop Downtown to join in and celebrate!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.