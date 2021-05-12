Rotary Fish Fry

Mark your calendar's for Friday, May 28 for the Rotary Fish Fry that will take place from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m. or until sold out. Proceeds from the fish fry will help support the Columbia City Rotary Club as well as providing funds to community programs such as Go Baby Go and Giving Gardens of Indiana. 

