Loon Lake memories

The local lakes have been an important part of our community for generations. These lakes are very much a part of stories and photographs. The Watershed Foundation hopes local residents will be inspired to share their stories and photographs as part of the Memories of the Lakes contest. Above, lakegoers enjoy a summer day in the early 1900s at the Goodrich cottages on the south shore of Loon Lake. Loon Lake is located in the Upper Tippecanoe River Watershed and lies in Whitley and Noble Counties.

Preserving the lakes and streams of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed for the future of our region is important to The Watershed Foundation. In honor of its 25th anniversary, they are hoping to preserve the memories of those in our watershed as well.

As part of their 25th anniversary celebration, they’re launching a summer photo contest they hope everyone can enjoy -- whether they've ever lived on these lakes or perhaps made beautiful memories while visiting them.

