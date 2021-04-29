Rainbow Trout
INLAND TROUT STOCKING: Prior to hatching, all of Indiana’s inland rainbow trout make the long journey from Washington State to Bodine State Fish Hatchery. Bodine receives eyed eggs from Trout Lodge each January to hatch and rear in the raceways. In June, the 4-inch-long fingerlings are hauled to Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station to be raised until they are large enough to be stocking the following year. Over 50,000 will eventually be stocked each spring into Indiana’s inland waterways. To learn more about where rainbow trout are stocked, visit http://www.in.gov/.../fish.../fishing/indiana-fish-stocking.
 

