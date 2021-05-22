Around 8:59 A.M. this morning, an explosion and fire rattle Columbia City. Power around the area is out, with traffic signals being impacted. Stay clear of Line Street as Fire Services are still continuing to put out the fire.
Explosion near Dollar General shakes Columbia City
- Chelsie David
