On January 25 first responders were called to the Whitley County Government Building to assist an elderly gentleman who was in need of medical attention. The patient, an 83 year old resident of Fort Wayne, was in town to receive his COVID-19 immunization shot. The staff at the clinic identified that the man in question was in need of medical attention and sprang into action. A National Guardsman, a paramedic, working at the clinic provided life saving measures until the first responders arrived. In spite of their best efforts, the gentleman passed away from natural causes. His death was not related to COVID-19 nor the COVID-19 vaccine. A call to the county coroners office confirmed that the man died from a heart attack. Chad Banks, along with the other County Commissioners, expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.
Fort Wayne resident dies at Whitley County Government Building
- Chelsie David
