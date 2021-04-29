Enjoy Indiana’s outdoors, this Sunday, May 2, w/free entry to Indiana DNR properties AND free fishing! Get free admission to Indiana's state parks, reservoirs, recreation areas and forests where you can picnic, hike,relax by yourself and more. Plus, since Sunday is an Indiana Free Fishing Day, Hoosier residents can fish the state’s public waters w/o a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp (kids 17 and under are exempt). This offer helps kick off
Week, May 2-8, where you can win prizes by checking into Indiana DNR properties using the Indiana State Nature Passport. Find out more at bit.ly/3sNINvf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.