INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 302 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 754,724 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 13,439 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from the previous day. Another 424 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,587,191 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,584,675 on Thursday. A total of 10,880,064 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Mobile vaccination clinics are planned on the following schedule:
Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Fayette County:
Today (3 p.m. to 9 p.m.):
Today-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of today, a total of 5,638,812 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,810,626 first doses and 2,828,186 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In observance of the Fourth of July, the dashboard will not update and an advisory will not be issued on Monday, July 5. Normal updates will resume on Tuesday, July 6.
