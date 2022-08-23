A Columbia City man has died, as announced by the Allen County Coroner's Office, after a motorcycle crash.
Earlier this month, on Aug. 11, emergency responders were called to the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at approximately 8:15 p.m. It was there a semi-tractor trailer rig and motorcyclist had collided.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Bruce S. Hoppas, 55, of Columbia City, and he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
On Aug. 21, the coroner's office was notified Hoppas had died. The cause of death has been determined as multiple blunt force injuries, and has been deemed an accident.
It was reported that Hoppas' death is now the 28th fatal vehicle crashes in Allen County this year.
The accident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Department, Allen County Prosecutor's Office and coroner's office.
