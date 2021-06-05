TRAFALGAR, Ind. (AP) — Medics evaluated about 15 children and took two to a hospital as a precaution Thursday after lightning struck a south suburban Indianapolis cabin, authorities said.
None of the injuries appeared serious. Several children and adults reported minor pain from being shocked, Johnson County deputies said.
The lightning struck a wooden cabin at the FFA Indiana Leadership Center in Trafalgar during a severe thunderstorm.
There was no damage to any of the buildings at the FFA center, said Joe Ramey, the center's executive director.
