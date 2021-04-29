Ken Lundquist Proclamation
Earlier this week, Mayor Ryan Daniel presented the Tree Board President, Ken Lundguist, with a Proclamation to recognize his accomplishments with the committee over the past 12 years.
 
Mayor Daniel had this to say,"Tonight I was honored to surprise Ken Lundquist with a Proclamation, thanking him for his service to our residents as the Tree Board President for 12 years. Ken has devoted an extraordinary amount of time to the Board, checking on trees and working with our Certified Arborist. He's philanthropic, dedicated beyond measure, and an overall wonderful man.
During his tenure, our community has been recognized as a model Tree City USA, getting national attention and being awarded the Golden Leaf award for excellence.
Thank you Ken for your work on behalf of our residents and our urban canopy!"

