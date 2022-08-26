WARSAW – United Way & Bowen Health Clinic led the 2022 Big Give and delivered more than 2,000 bags of school supplies this August. Driven by more than 40 companies, churches and individuals, the United Way initiative produced more than 100 bags of school supplies to all 20 elementary schools in the area.
“The Big Give levels the playing field for all children,” said Tammy Keirn, Chair of the United Way Board of Directors. “The first day of school should be full of joy and excitement. Our donors work hard to make sure it is.”
The project enables volunteers to make a real connection with a child. Through a grant from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation, United Way secured drawstring bags. Each bag was tagged with a supply list for a grade-level. Volunteers got a chance to pick just the right items to fill the bag, often putting in more supplies in than are required. The bags were then delivered directly to the schools.
“United Way trusts our school partners with Big Give,” said Darren Bickel, United Way president. “Schools know their families. The bags are put in the hands of principals, teachers and guidance counselors – the wisest people I know when it comes to meeting the needs of students.”
Each school distributed the bags in their own fashion, making sure no child has the awkward moment of being unprepared for their first day of school. Big Give began in 2018 and has collected thousands of items for children.
