united way big give pic

Staff at Milford Elementary receiving the Ready-to-Go bags.

 Contributed

WARSAW – United Way & Bowen Health Clinic led the 2022 Big Give and delivered more than 2,000 bags of school supplies this August. Driven by more than 40 companies, churches and individuals, the United Way initiative produced more than 100 bags of school supplies to all 20 elementary schools in the area.

“The Big Give levels the playing field for all children,” said Tammy Keirn, Chair of the United Way Board of Directors. “The first day of school should be full of joy and excitement. Our donors work hard to make sure it is.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.