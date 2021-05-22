Update: Explosion around 8:50 A.M. at warehouse next to Dollar General. A few individuals were treated by Parkview EMS with minor injuries after making it out of the warehouse. Fire Marshals, Indiana State Police and NIPSCO are currently on scene as they begin their investigations.
Mayor Ryan Daniel had this to say about the support received, "I'm just really thankful for all the other help from other different Fire Departments coming in and helping us out. Obviously, we have a lot of our guys out there, too. Really proud of our team, Police, Fire. Electric was out there to get that shut off.”
There has not been a definite timeline given on when Line Street and the power for the area will be reinstated. A few hotspots are still the biggest priority now that the majority of the fire is under control.
“If there's good news, if there is such thing in an event like this, the good news is that it went up and not out. If it would have went out, we would have had a lot bigger issue with lots of the near by surrounding buildings and homes. Very thankful for that...obviously, we never want anything like this to happen but we're thankful that it was contained quickly. That we had so much help.", Mayor Daniel said.
Continue to stay clear of Line Street as Fire Crews continue to maintain the fire. The City Vision Center building has been damaged, as well as a personal garage located behind the building.
As details are released, the public will be updated. For the full story, check out Tuesday's edition of The Post & Mail.
