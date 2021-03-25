WARSAW, IN—On Tuesday, March 23rd, Whitko Community Schools' leadership attended a by invitation only event hosted at WarsawHigh School. The goal of the event was to discuss and encourage community leaders and members to adopt resolutions in support ofpublic schools. Whitko leadership is sharing the resolution with local residents and encouraging them to also sign the resolution. Theresolution asks both House and Senate members to oppose House Bill 1005 and Senate Bills 1421 and 413.
A copy of Whitko Community Schools' resolution entitled, "Declaration to Indiana Legislators and Governor Eric J. Holcomb" waspreviously approved during the February 18th School Board Meeting. Whitko has shared on their website and social media the resolutionand is inviting their residents to also sign it. The resolution begins: "We, the undersigned, believe that the dramatic expansion ofvouchers and creation of ESAs at this time will be harmful to our local public schools and our local communities." The documentrequests information from those signing which includes: email address, name, city, county, and role within the community.
Whitko School Board President, Lynn Studebaker shared the following about the March 23rd event, "Businesses and community leadersstood in solidarity with schools in Kosciusko, Elkhart, St. Joseph and Marshall Counties in opposition to funding ESA accounts."
Those wishing to sign the resolution can visit Whitko.org or find it on Whitko's Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.