A Whitko Jr. Sr. High School student has taken the chance to step up for something she believes in by helping raise money for the Whitko K-9 Program. Sophomore Maddie Wolf has recently started her own business and spoke on the matter by saying, "Whitko has been trying to raise fund for a K-9 unit since the beginning of the summer/school year and I believe it is my turn to help out. This being said I have decided that all paw prints keychains I sell in March and April a portion of proceeds will go to Officer Clark, Whitko’s SRO toward the K-9 fund. If you would like to purchase a keychain or would just like more information in general please let me know."
Support her and the Whitko K-9 Program by going to her Facebook page;
https://www.facebook.com/groups/447953576517751/?__cft__[0]=AZU-Jw21kBsHnhW1ybgHdN8F88LB6mGZQrsV9Thanq4SDh6T-76ZmSm3KB4ZmUbAQQPu8VaT5-jp907uiVEwjTlMolGbNwQHdePTikyNJrrEtcPySpRwPmQfe-0K5Jz5NI-CfrMhy7PxjJoKYt1JV-Wf&__tn__=-UK-R
