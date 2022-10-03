COLUMBIA CITY — For those who have to go through it, the court system can be one of the most stressful times of their lives, but there is a new member of the Whitley County team that is making it a little easier.
Journey is making a name for herself as a friendly face to staff, probationers and others each day. She is an Australian Labradoodle, and her job is to be a support dog for Whitley County.
Her focus is supporting those who come to court, the victims and for those who take part in probation and work release.
“If they don’t want to be here and they are stressed out, she can sense that and be there for them,” said Amy Motter, probation officer.
Motter was first introduced to the idea of a support dog after attending a conference in French Lick last September. There she met Brody, the support dog for Posey County.
“It was the first I heard of it,” said Motter. Soon after she sat with the chief and found out how Brody was used for Posey County. “I saw how it could work in Whitley County.”
Motter returned home, started doing some research and the work to bring a support dog to Whitley County began.
That work was in partnership with Community Corrections, and discussions began on what specific duties needed to be met for the county.
It led the team to a search on where to find the right dog. They landed on Colonial Village Labradoodles, located in Sheridan, which was also the same place used by Posey County. There, they not only breed the dogs, but complete the training for them. Having this covered was an important consideration, Motter noted.
“We knew her story and where she came from, and she had to be compatible for everyone and hypoallergenic,” Motter said.
Colonial Village selected Journey, and at eight weeks-old they moved her into their training program. Part of that included a temperament test, seeing how she would react to a number of things including simple commands, evaluating her uplifting nature and more.
“They picked out the dog they thought would be best,” said Motter.
Gaining county support took a few steps. It started with getting the judge’s approval, then taking the request to the advisory board. From there the request was sent to the Whitley County Commissioners.
A big consideration, as with most things, was cost. The prosecutor’s office offered to pay a third of the cost, another third would be covered by probation user fees and grants were sought out to cover the remaining costs.
The search was supported by the Community Foundation of Whitley County. In a heartwarming story shared by Motter, the grant application was due by Dec. 1 of last year. The day before the grant request was submitted, a couple came to the Community Foundation to set up a fund specifically for therapy dogs. The Community Foundation contacted the couple to share what the county was working on, who then wrote another check to support them.
“It was meant to be,” Motter said with a smile.
Now the project was really taking shape. Not only was the overall cost covered, but so were food, veterinary care and grooming for the first year. On top of that, the insurance for the support dog is covered under the county’s existing K-9 plan.
Once her training was complete, and the funds had been raised, it was time to bring Journey to her new home.
But where did her name come from? Motter said she and Julie Jensen-Kelly, with Community Corrections, threw around several ideas.
“It popped into my head that the people we work with are on a journey to a better life,” she said. The name was shared with Superior Court Judge Doug Fahl, who began to sing “Don’t Stop Believin’ (a song by the band Journey). The rest, as they say, is history.
Journey officially arrived in Whitley County in mid-March, and right away she became very attached to Motter.
“She wouldn’t leave my side.”
It didn’t take her too long to begin making friends. As a dog for the county, her work takes her to different departments. Journey spends Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with the probation department and Thursday and Friday at the work release facility. When needed, she also is used by the prosecutor’s office, often brought in to support victims in cases or children.
Her tasks include greeting probationers as they come in for their appointment, sitting with them when they meet with their officers, attending court hearings and providing support to victims and family members, attending group sessions at Community Corrections, spending time with work release participants, sitting with them as they meet their case managers and attending Veteran’s Treatment Court to provide support to those participants.
With her calm demeanor, it can be easy to forget though Journey is still a puppy, and like all dogs she needs her rest time too. On Thursday nights, Journey goes home to stay with Kelly, and the rest of her time off is at Motter’s home.
At work though, Journey is focused on her tasks – to act as a support for those who need it.
For the victims who must go through the court process, she is by their side to help them through one of the hardest times in their life and to help them face their perpetrators. At work release she is a friendly face that lifts the spirits of those ordered to be there.
Motter said the guys at work release “get attached to her.” Then in the women’s wing, Journey can often be seen jumping on the beds for a pet and making the participants smile.
“She gets to be a dog that loves everybody and they love her,” Motter said.
In probation, when it is evident someone is stressed or needing additional comfort, Journey is there to sit by them.
“It opens the door for us to work with them (the probationers),” said Motter. “It makes them more comfortable and helps them to talk to us.”
Journey is also a friendly face to those that have transitioned between multiple departments in the court system.
“They have that familiarity. They already know her and are excited to see her again.”
For all, the hope is having Journey will help reduce recidivism and help participants be open to addressing the stressors in their life, work through their trauma and grow in a positive way.
When it comes to her effectiveness the proof is in the pudding, with Motter noting staff has seen stress levels much lower in the individuals they work with. That progress is expected to continue as Journey spends more time in the county.
She recalled a story from one of the inmates going through Superior Court, who told Motter that seeing Journey was the highlight in the last seven months for them.
“If she can bring joy to someone who has none that is her purpose.”
Not only has she been a bright spot for them, but she has also been a support to county staff.
“She’s as much a support for staff,” Motter noted. “The staff love her and it brightens their day too.”
The support for Journey can’t be understated, with everyone willing to pitch in to lend a helping hand.
“Everyone is so helpful,” Motter commented. “People jump in for potty breaks, and they take the time to make sure she has what she needs.”
“I hope others see her benefit.”
The future looks bright for the support dog program and Journey, and Motter will continue to share the positives of her with the community.
