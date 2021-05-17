Wrigley Field

Different businesses around the Warsaw area have been having a fun time with what is being called a 'Sign War'. Boggs Pit Stop originally started this 'war' within the past week while other business have been fast to jump in on the fun. Wihebrink Landscape Management and Penguin Point were among the first few businesses to begin the teasing but today somewhere a little further away didn't want to miss out. Wrigley Field:Home of the Chicago Cubs hopped in on the fun by saying, "Kosciusko Chamber for the sign wars 'W'." For more updates on the Sign War, visit #warsawsignwars on Facebook.

