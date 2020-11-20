NORTH MANCHESTER — Wrapping up a successful fall season, Manchester University eSports is adding its first Fortnite team in the spring.
Tryouts for current students take place Nov. 19. Prospective students can email esports@manchester.edu for more information about Fortnite and other varsity-level play.
This fall, under the leadership of Jim Manis and Garrett Schieferstein, Manchester players continued to compete through the National Association of Collegiate Sports (NACE) and added the Great Lakes ESports Conference (GLEC).
The Rocket League team remained strong all season with a record of 12-3. It finished first in its pool, earning a bid to the NACE national tournament. The team eventually fell to the University of Montana. It finished in the top 32 out of 123 teams.
This season, the League of Legends team added more players and finished its GLEC season in sixth place.
The three Super Smash Bros. Ultimate teams made the transition to online play this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They continue to compete in pick-up competitions with other schools.
Follow Manchester teams on twitter, @MU_esport, and on Twitch, https://www.twitch.tv/manchesteruniversity
There is potential for other games at Manchester, depending on interest at the University and at schools nationwide.
