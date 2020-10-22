NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University has launched a program to eliminate out-of-pocket tuition expenses for Indiana first-year students entering MU in the fall of 2021.This applies to all four years of their college career.
“The Indiana Tuition Bridge Program allows us to combine a student’s Indiana state grant funding and federal grant funding with their MU scholarships. We will bridge the gap between the combined amount of those sources and full-time tuition,” said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president for enrollment and marketing.
Students who meet the following criteria will be offered the tuition bridge program:
· Be an Indiana resident
· Apply and be accepted to Manchester
· Have an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) level of $65,000/year or less (for parents)
· Be eligible for a Federal Pell Grant
· Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the Indiana deadline (April 15, 2021)
· Live on campus
Students will be required to pay any additional fees and costs, including room and board.
Other financial aid options are available for those who do not live on campus or otherwise meet the criteria. Although 100 percent of all Manchester undergraduates receive financial assistance, the University is offering this tuition bridge exclusively to incoming first-year students.
“The Manchester community has a long tradition of working to find ways to make college more affordable for our students,” said President Dave McFadden. “The bridge program allows families more certainty in uncertain times.”
Information about applying to Manchester is available at www.manchester.edu/admissions/audiences/admissions. MU admissions counselors assist incoming students in exploring funding sources, including Manchester scholarships, federal grants and loans, and Indiana state grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.