COLUMBIA CITY — The Thomas Marshall Plaza maintenance in downtown Columbia City has always been a passion for Ann Fahl and Sharon Geiger who have taken care of this plaza since 2015 when they organized a group of four people who took great interest in Columbia City’s downtown area when the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) was created by Ann Fahl, Billy Reffitt, Sharon Geiger and Tad Varga who had concerns about 12 empty buildings that was along West Van Buren Streets in the 100 and 200 block area which was right across from the courthouse.
Not only were buildings empty, but also in need of repair, new awnings and along with some cracked windows. At this time, the DBA was formed.
The first interest of the DBA was to go to the Redevelopment Commission (RDC) to see if they could develop a pocket park for the city. The DBA worked with Chad Fahl to design and develop the park as the DBA raised funds for the park and the city assisted with a grant.
The park was named the Thomas Marshall Plaza in honor of Vice-President Thomas Marshall from Indiana who was a mason. The masons from Indianapolis came to Columbia City and dedicated the Thomas Marshall Plaza for the opening of the pocket park.
In time, the DBA began to know the business owners and their needs to see what they could do to assist. The DBA worked hard to help with painting the store fronts new signs, if needed, and worked with the RDC with facade grants to paint and enhance the front of the buildings. The DBA also worked to place banners out at U.S. 30 and St. Rd. 205 in front of the Parkview Whitley Hospital that had advertising for 52 businesses in the Columbia City area.
The DBA was also passionate about bringing business into Columbia City by way of entertainment, therefore, First Fridays was born.
“We (DBA) formed a research group to see what other towns were doing and to see if we could bring people from the area once a month to come into the city to hear bands, eat out of food trucks, and shop with the vendors and businesses,” Geiger said. “We (DBA) have a great First Fridays committee.”
Today, Fahl and Geiger have resigned from the First Friday committee with Katy Fry and Mike Thomas, who are two of the original people and they are still working hard to put together a great First Friday in the summer for Columbia City. Each year, it (First Fridays) gets bigger and better.
The DBA has also put together different events throughout the year such as Cabin Fever, Spring Fling, and Small Business Saturday pushing shop local at all times.
“In 2019, DBA and Main Street merged their organizations together and Columbia City Connect is now managing all of the events and doing the work being done in the downtown area,” Geiger said. “This is a good time to say goodbye to our time that has been well spent and the friendships that have been made with all of the people in the city area.”
Composed of a team of residents, business owners, property owners and community leaders, Columbia City Connect is working to ensure the downtown is an exciting place to live, work, shop, dine, visit and play.
Columbia City Connect serves as a resource to businesses in downtown by leading a movement committed to elevating and energizing the community and is proud to be one of many groups and organizations who work together to ensure the vitality of the community.
Fahl and Geiger still have the passion and love for all of the flowers and plants in the Thomas Marshall Plaza, and visiting with businesses, but they feel it is time to let Columbia City Connect take over the maintenance of the Thomas Marshall Plaza.
