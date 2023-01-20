Little Magic Touch opens in Churubusco

Little Magic Touch, the newest business to come to Churubusco, held its grand opening Jan. 14. Cutting the ribbon are Annabelle Pfleidner and Jennifer Loeffler, with Little Magic Touch. They are joined by members of the Churubusco Chamber of Commerce.

 Contributed

CHURUBUSCO — There’s a new business in the town of Churubusco.

Little Magic Touch officially opened its doors Jan. 14. It offers customizable massage and esthetician services.

