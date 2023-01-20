CHURUBUSCO — There’s a new business in the town of Churubusco.
Little Magic Touch officially opened its doors Jan. 14. It offers customizable massage and esthetician services.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
All Access: Convenient Home Delivery every Tuesday and Saturday PLUS E-Edition access and unlimited articles on thepostandmail.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months Mail Delivery
|$79.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months Mail Delivery
|$45.00
|for 182 days
|3 Months Mail Delivery
|$25.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month Mail Delivery
|$9.00
|for 30 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on thepostandmail.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|52 Weeks
|$56.00
|for 365 days
|26 Weeks
|$28.00
|for 182 days
|13 Weeks
|$14.00
|for 91 days
|4 Weeks
|$5.00
|for 28 days
|1 Day
|$2.00
|for 1 day
CHURUBUSCO — There’s a new business in the town of Churubusco.
Little Magic Touch officially opened its doors Jan. 14. It offers customizable massage and esthetician services.
It was started by Jennifer Loeffler, whose family moved to the area just over a year ago.
Before that, Loeffler lived in Colorado, and it was there she learned about the massage industry.
She first started working in retail, but said she knew it wasn’t for her. After having her second child, the family moved, and that move brought Loeffler close to a massage school.
When she learned more about the school, she discovered it offered night classes, which fit perfectly into her schedule. She could be home with the kids during the day and attending school in the evening.
“That was when I knew I could really do this,” Loeffler said.
Upon completing school, she started working for a chain massage company, and through that gained experience in the field.
Loeffler then moved to a smaller business, which focused on customized services that directly met the needs of its clients. This type of service, she said, inspired the approach of her own business.
Eventually, Loeffler said, Colorado felt less like home. With her husband having family in the area, it was decided to move to Indiana.
“We visited and liked the small town feel,” Loeffler said. “I thought this (Churubusco) would be a good place to open a massage business.”
Loeffler reached out to her husband’s cousin Annabelle Pfleidner, who, after attending cosmetology school, found an interest in and completed training to be an esthetician.
“I said let’s do this together and we did,” Loeffler said.
Little Magic Touch is a self-care spa offering massages and facials customized for each client.
“The focus in this business is on the client and what they need or want,” Loeffler said.
It’s important, she said, to take time to care for yourself – to “enjoy everyday life without pain and feel good about yourself.” She hopes her business can help with that.
Currently, services are provided by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday, along with every other Sunday. Appointments can be made through viagro.com/littlemagictouch.
“Come see us and you will see the difference,” Loeffler said.
The business is located at 9309 E. Commerce Dr. in Churubusco. Learn more by visiting their Facebook page or littlemagictouch.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.