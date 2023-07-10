If you want to sharpen your gardening skills and are interested in sharing that knowledge with others, Purdue Extension has the ideal program for you.

Beginning in September, a Purdue Extension Master Gardener “Basic Training” course will be offered in Noble and Whitley Counties. The Purdue Extension Master Gardener (EMG) program is a volunteer training program. Through the class, participants learn about a wide variety of horticultural subjects, forming a solid foundation of knowledge with which to be effective as a volunteer. Once someone passes the class, participants provide leadership and service in educational gardening activities within their communities to fulfill the EMG mission, “Helping Others Grow.” The group also organizes and promotes opportunities for advanced horticultural education across a wide variety of topics.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.