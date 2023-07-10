COLUMBIA CITY — "I have no words," said Emily Mullett after just being crowned Miss Whitley County. "It's been such a blur but I am ready to represent Whitley County."
The annual Miss Whitley County Scholarship Program took place Monday, July 10 at the First Church of God in Columbia City.
This year 10 young ladies took part in the program, completing an interview, presenting business and formal wear, along with answering an onstage question. These factors and others led to Mullett earning the title for 2023.
She offered words of thanks for the public's support saying, "Thank you to my family and this community for making me who I am today."
Along with the title Mullett received a keepsake necklace, sash, bouquet and $1,000 scholarship. Mullett will perform a variety of duties over the next year, and will go on to represent Whitley County at the state program. Her first duty will be to assist at the Whitley County 4-H Fair, which is set to begin July 14.
She will be joined by her court as well.
Jayden McNutt was named 1st Runner-up, receiving a $500 scholarship. Maggie Wolf was named 2nd Runner-up, and received a $400 scholarship. Placing 3rd Runner-up was Greta Minthorn, and she received a $300 scholarship. Fourth Runner-up was Jada Van Houten, and she received a $200 scholarship.
Additionally, Hannah Green was named Miss Congeniality, which earned her a $100 scholarship and engraved bracelet. Mackenzie Pittenger was named the People's Choice, and received a $100 scholarship.
While ushering in a new chapter of this longstanding tradition, it was also a chance to say farewell to Miss Whitley County 2022 Melanie Gebhart and her littles. It was a tearful send off for all, but each had words of gratitude for the experience that they had.
Gebhart thought back to one year ago when she was given the title. It was a dream Gebhart had since she was a child.
"It changed my life forever," she said.
She offered many words of thanks to her friends and family, saying that without them she "would not be the woman that (she) is today."
To her court, Gebhart said, "Thank you for being the best group of gals I could ask for. You are the true embodiment of who Miss Whitley County should be."
To the next Miss Whitley County, Gebhart said "take every chance you can to show kindness. Use your microphone to spread love and joy. Every opportunity to spend time with your littles and court do it – they are what make this so special."
She concluded by saying, "I'm beyond privileged to have represented you, Whitley County. I hope I made you proud."
Others taking part in the Miss Whitley County 2023 program were Colleen Britten, Evyn Minear and Katherine Sharp.
Also taking place during the evening was the Little Miss Whitley County program. Those that are awarded first place also take part in a variety of programs throughout the year, and join Miss Whitley County during the 4-H fair.
Selected as Little Miss People's Choice was Lindsey Kelley. She received a $100 scholarship.
All those who were awarded first place received a $200 scholarship. The 2023 Little Miss is Kaylee Thomas. Junior Miss is Ensley Grube. Selected as Pre-Teen Miss was Charlotte Cormany. Teen Miss for 2023 is Marissa Myers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.