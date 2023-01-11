COLUMBIA CITY — Community members and staff gathered in Columbia City for a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new addition to Whitley County on Monday, Dec. 19.
It marked the grand opening of the Women’s Infants and Children’s (WIC) program, through Neighborhood Health. It is located at 543-B N. Line St. in Columbia City.
Neighborhood Health is a healthcare provider that employs certified physicians, dentists, dental hygienists, nurse practitioners, registered dietitians and social workers.
WIC is part of those offerings, and is part of how Neighborhood Health began. It started as a wellness clinic serving the underserved women and young children in the community, regardless of insurance. Neighborhood Health has helped lead the local WIC program since 1989.
“For more than 30 years, this program has been has been providing nutrition to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children to eat well and stay healthy,” read a recent press release. “Neighborhood Health support staff are there for mothers as they go through one of the most transformative experiences of their lives with breastfeeding coaching, nutrition education and a supplemental nutrition card for purchasing health foods and health and service referrals.”
“Seeing and hearing the stories of women and families who are deeply impacted by this support reminds our staff of why we do this important work,” said Tiann Aughinabugh, who has worked with the WIC program for 20 years. Aughinbaugh took the role of director in 2015.
Aughinaugh added, “The safety net of this program reached those with unexpected job loss, financial challenges and provides peace in a time that would have otherwise been full of uncertainty. Not only this, but mothers are also given peer lactation support for brestfeeding at times when discouragement can quickly set in.”
Joining in the ribbon cutting ceremony was Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.
“We are excited for this new space,” he said. “This is such a great service that you provide to the community and residents. I am confident that they will feel welcomed and loved. The vital services that you provide to our youngest residents are so necessary.”
Office hours are Mondays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch), Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch) and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
