WIC Opens - Mayor

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel says a few words at the opening of the new WIC facility.

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY — Community members and staff gathered in Columbia City for a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new addition to Whitley County on Monday, Dec. 19.

It marked the grand opening of the Women’s Infants and Children’s (WIC) program, through Neighborhood Health. It is located at 543-B N. Line St. in Columbia City.

