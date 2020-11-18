COLUMBIA CITY — In an effort to support and abide by Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-48 for COUNTY BASED MEASURES AND RESTRICTIONS BASED ON THE IMPACT AND SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID~19), the Whitley County Commissioners have consulted Whitley County Health Department and Health Officer Dr. Burkett. Upon a review of local data the Commissioners have determined additional precautions are necessary to ensure the health and safety of the community.
Limitations and access to County facilities will coincide with specific color codes designation by the Indiana Department of Health as follows:
- Blue, yellow or orange: Buildings are open to the public so long as face coverings are - worn and social distancing is maintained.
Red: County facilities will be secured and access granted by appointment only. Face
coverings are required and social distancing is maintained.
Beginning Wednesday, November 18th at 08:00 a.m. Whitley County facilities will move to RED Status. Commissioners are reinstating restricted access to the public at all County Government Buildings to include the Government Center 220 West Van Buren Street, Whitley County Courthouse, 101 West Van Buren, Whitley County Sheriff, 101 W. Market Street, Community Corrections, 351 W. Plaza Drive, Whitley County Highway, 801 South Line Street, Whitley County Solid Waste, 701 S. Line Street and Purdue Extension Office, 524 Branch Street.
The Commissioners are taking steps to minimize face to face interaction while still keeping Critical/Essential Government Departments open and functioning. Whitley County Commissioners will continue to evaluate the health and safety of all residents as well as the functions of Government Operations on a weekly basis.
Commissioner Don Amber states, “We believe we are operating with due diligence and maximum protection of our employees and the public at this time, by enacting restricted access/by appointment only if necessary to all County Government Offices.”
Whitley County Health Officer Dr. Mark Burkett continues to recommend the best way to protect others is to stay home if you or your family is sick. Taking this precaution combined with good personal hygiene including washing hands before you touch your mouth, nose or eyes along with social distancing and wearing a face covering is the most effective way to avoid becoming infected with the virus.
