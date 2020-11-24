COLUMBIA CITY — A flag pole, located outside Rhoades Automotive in downtown Columbia City, proudly hoists our nations' flag. The story behind though is special, having been acquired by Rhoades from the 1958 Columbia City High School. See Saturday's story to learn more about this flag pole and how a group in the community came together to recognize a piece of Columbia City history.
