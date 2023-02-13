Every cemetery has them – government issued headstones and markers, usually for veterans. Most of us don’t give a second thought to these memorials, except to notice the older ones may need a good cleaning.
Local resident and veteran Gary Bird has given a lot of thought to these headstones and markers. In fact, Bird has spent a lot of time researching the proper care and maintenance of the government issued stones.
What most people don’t know is that headstones and markers provided for deceased veterans, by the National Cemetery Administration (NCA), remain federal property and are subject to specific rules for cleaning and restoration. Even if the stones are located in private family cemeteries or local municipal cemeteries, these rules must be followed.
In his research, Bird learned that there are specific cleaning temperatures, recommended cleaning products and cleaning methods for these federally owned markers and headstones. In fact, the VA prohibits the general public from power washing these headstones and markers due to the damage it may cause.
Maintaining a headstone is usually referred to as restoration or preservation. Basically the goal is to remove any bird droppings, accumulated dirt, tree sap and other debris from the stones and markers, not to make the memorial look new. If a stone is not cleaned properly, premature aging and/or damage to the marble, granite or sealant may occur. Even gentle cleaning is not recommended for some headstones and markers that are showing severe surface erosion or cracks, especially older stones.
Knowing most people don’t have the time to research the guidelines and pay for the appropriate materials, Bird decided to assist fellow community members by creating a headstone and marker cleaning kit. The kit is specifically for government-issued stones and markers and meets federal guidelines. Bird reached out to the Community Foundation of Whitley County to create the Veteran’s Headstone Restoration Project Fund, which will provide the cleaning kits for free. In addition, he is working to recruit various organizations and individuals to form a volunteer cleaning crew.
“Besides the cleaning, we will be repairing damaged markers that are broken, straighten markers, and even replacing damaged bronze markers,” said Bird. “In some cases we find stacks of broken markers in a corner of the cemetery. We hope to determine where they actual go and reset the markers. Working with owners of the cemeteries we are not just limited to cleaning and restorations, we are willing to expand to help bring honor to those that gave all.”
The group has a goal to clean and repair over 350 veteran markers by Memorial Day 2023. They will be focusing on the Greenhill, Nolt, South Park, South Park Annex, and Columbia Township cemeteries.
“What a great way to continue to continue honor our Whitley County veterans,” said Foundation Chief Executive Office September McConnell. “As a veteran, Gary is always looking for ways to support this those who have given so much to our country.”
Individuals in Whitley County interested in volunteering or receiving their own veteran marker cleaning kit can contact Gary Bird at 260-229-3324.
The Fund is open to accept additional tax-deductible contributions. Gifts may be directed to CFWC at 400 N. Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN 46725 or may be made online by visiting the Foundation’s website: www.cfwhitley.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.