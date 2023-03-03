CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco Jr. High’s New Generation Show Choir has much to celebrate this year.
In its eighth year, New Generation has had their most successful season to date. In their first competition, the group placed first runner-up and won Best Choreography out of nine groups at the Northrop Classique Invitational, where they lost by only three points to a much larger Loveland (Ohio) Middle School group.
The next week at the Carroll Classic Invitational, the group was one of five in the middle school division. They again won Best Choreography and took home a Best Costume caption award, as well as the Grand Champion trophy.
Following Carroll, the group traveled to the largest show choir invitational in the country- Homestead’s Classic Showcase. At Homestead, New Gen swept the 10-school middle school division and won Best Show Design, Best Choreography, Best Vocals and went home as Grand Champions.
This past weekend marked their final competition at the Huntington North Midwest Showcase. In a division of nine schools, New Generation again swept the division and won Best Choreography, Best Vocals and were named Grand Champions.
Churubusco’s New Generation Show Choir is comprised of 35 singer and dancers in sixth-eighth grade and are under the direction of Ryan Dawson and Melissa Baughman, with choreography by Jason Johnson and Ryan Dawson. For many of the students, New Generation is the first opportunity they have had to perform on stage in front of large crowds. Many of the students also participate in other extra-curriculars such as sports, academics and outside dance teams.
You can catch New Generation (and CHS’s New Era) Saturday, March 4 as they perform in an exhibition show at the Churubusco Show Choir Invitational in the high school gym. New Generation is scheduled to perform at 2:15 p.m. and New Era at 5:15 p.m. The groups would love a large hometown presence and appreciate the community’s support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.