COLUMBIA CITY — Community members, city officials and members of government gathered in Patriotic Park, located on Redick Avenue in Columbia City, Monday afternoon. It is there a new memorial sits, honoring veterans from all branches of the military for their service in war times and peace.
The project was born from an idea presented to Mayor Daniel by local veteran Cleon Downing. He shared with the mayor his family’s history serving in the military. Downing shared the story of his brother, who had been killed during a peace-time drill near Nuremburg, Germany. He wanted to honor his brother, and all veterans to be recognized for being willing to serve the country.
“Our community now opens up its arms to embrace all of our veterans, both from war and in peace-time,” said Daniel. “Our community has set aside this special place in Patriotic Park as a place of honor, a place of remembrance, a place for heroes.”
The mayor went on to address the community’s veterans saying, “you are welcome here, you are honored here and you will be remembered here.”
Joining in the ceremony was Chris Crabtree, representing U.S. Representative Jim Banks. He shared a letter from Congressman Banks, which read, “Today we honor every American who has served our nation, both in war and peace-time with the dedication of this memorial in Columbia City... The spirit of American service members is the foundation upon which American greatness rests. It’s a spirit marked by courage, selflessness and sacrifice.”
The congressman concluded his letter saying, “We remember those patriots who never had to chance to grow old and themselves enjoy the blessings of liberty for which they fought. We honor the service of those who though, unharmed in appearance, are forever changed by their service. We pray for the loved ones of patriots left behind, and incur to them a debt we can never fully repay. We understand that wherever liberty reigns – in our schools, our churches, our town halls and memorials like this one – there also resides the spirit of those extraordinary Americans willing to serve and die, if necessary, so the rest of us can live in freedom and peace.”
Veteran and State Representative Chris Judy also shared a few words, adding, “I thank you for all the veterans of this community, for your service, for your continued service to this community, for this great nation we have today. It’s because of you.”
Last to speak was Whitley County Veteran Service Officer Larissa Taylor. She shared the story of how she came to serve in the military, saying it began with a school paper, but was then solidified by 9/11. Taylor served eight years in the National Guard and Army. Taylor thanked her parents and grandparents for supporting her and her service.
“My service and life experiences led me to be more appreciative of life and value those who served before me and alongside me. I’ve lost colleagues, friends and family from their service or the struggles following their service. Experiencing these losses makes me work harder to help any and every veteran I can because none of them should feel alone or like life isn’t worth it,” Taylor said.
“I have a deep appreciation and admiration for veterans, and I truly feel this park, Patriotic Park, is a token of love, support and gratitude to all our veterans past and present,” Taylor added. “Patriotic Park is a gift from our community, showing how much they appreciate our veterans. When our community members come to this park it will be a reminder of just how precious life is, and will be a time to send a prayer to our soldiers who continue to serve and to those we have lost.”
The memorial sits near the entrance to the park, a black stone with all the logos of our military upon it. Surrounding the memorial are bricks that families who want to honor their loved one can purchase to have their name placed there. Bricks can be ordered from bricksrus.com/donorsite/whitleycountyveterans. Bricks are shipped to the city for installation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.