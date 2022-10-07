COLUMBIA CITY — Community members, city officials and members of government gathered in Patriotic Park, located on Redick Avenue in Columbia City, Monday afternoon. It is there a new memorial sits, honoring veterans from all branches of the military for their service in war times and peace.

The project was born from an idea presented to Mayor Daniel by local veteran Cleon Downing. He shared with the mayor his family’s history serving in the military. Downing shared the story of his brother, who had been killed during a peace-time drill near Nuremburg, Germany. He wanted to honor his brother, and all veterans to be recognized for being willing to serve the country.

