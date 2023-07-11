On June 8, 2023, the Indiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) met and approved requests to disaffiliate from the UMC. South Whitley was one of the churches asking to disaffiliate. Effective July 1, 2023, it officially began operation as South Whitley Community Church (SWCC).
On Sunday, May 2h, 2023, the church announced to the congregation that Denver Ayres had accepted an offer to be the first senior pastor for SWCC. This is an exciting time in the life of our church.
Pastor Denver Ayres grew up on a large cattle farm outside North Manchester. He was raised in and around church throughout his childhood. He accepted Christ at a church camp in Shipshewana at age 9. He is a former member of this church and a graduate of Whitko High School. Upon graduating, he left home to enlist in the Air Force. He was stationed overseas and served in the Azores (Portugal), Saudi Arabia, and England. While stationed in England, he attended an off-base church made up primarily of American military service men and women and their families. While attending this church, he went on a mission trip to Brasov, Romania, to serve missionaries gathered from all parts of Eastern Europe. It was during this conference that he surrendered to God’s call on his life to full-time Christian service.
Pastor Denver has served in full-time ministry for over 17 years. He has served in every capacity of ministry. He has a huge heart for training and equipping God’s people for discipleship. He has spent many years training in nouthetic counseling with the National Association of Nouthetic Counselors. The past two years he has stepped aside from the pastoral role and has served the local communities in the mental health field. He believes in the fruit associated with longevity of ministry and looks forward to serving this church and community for many years to come. He is the proud parent of three beautiful daughters ages 20, 19, and 18.
Denver’s first Sunday in the pulpit was July 2, 2023.
