Pastor Denver SWCC

Pastor Denver Ayres stands with his family He will be the new pastor at South Whitley Community Church.

 Contributed

On June 8, 2023, the Indiana Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) met and approved requests to disaffiliate from the UMC. South Whitley was one of the churches asking to disaffiliate. Effective July 1, 2023, it officially began operation as South Whitley Community Church (SWCC).

On Sunday, May 2h, 2023, the church announced to the congregation that Denver Ayres had accepted an offer to be the first senior pastor for SWCC. This is an exciting time in the life of our church.

