COLUMBIA CITY – The Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) Family Medicine team in South Whitley has welcomed a new physician to the office. Khushwant Kaur, MD, has begun seeing patients and is looking forward to serving area residents and becoming part of the community.
Dr. Kaur comes to Whitley County from Terre Haute, Ind., where she completed her family medicine residency last summer at Union Hospital. She received her medical degree from the American University of Antigua in Antigua and Barbuda.
“We’re so pleased Dr. Kaur has decided to practice in South Whitley,” said Scott Gabriel, president, Parkview Whitley Hospital. “She will be a great healthcare partner for area families, helping them to make good choices in managing their health.”
Kaur pursued her undergraduate studies at the former Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne, earning associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in biology as well as membership in the Tri-Beta Biological Honor Society.
She holds memberships in the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association and the Indiana State Medical Association.
Kaur believes in giving back to her community and has volunteered in the past with several organizations, including Fort Wayne’s Charis House, which assists women and children experiencing homelessness, and Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network. She is fluent in the Punjabi and Hindi languages as well as English.
Kaur, who grew up in Fort Wayne, says she enjoys taking care of patients of all ages.
“I chose family medicine because it allows me, as a physician, to take care of entire families, from the youngest member to the oldest,” she explains.
Outside the office, Kaur enjoys spending time with her family, cooking and shopping.
Dr. Kaur is now welcoming new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 260-248-9980. Her office is located at 4665 S. State Road 5 in South Whitley.
