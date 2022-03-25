Anyone who has pondered how to leave a legacy needs to talk with Georgia Tenney.
It’s no secret that a good chunk of Georgia’s heart is entwined in Whitko Schools. A lifelong Pierceton resident, she spent over 30 years as the Middle School Secretary and is currently serving her third term as an elected school board member. Her Wildcat spirit was shared with her late husband Bob who retired as a custodian for the school system. Together they cheered on Whitko sports until he could no longer attend games.
When Bob passed in January of this year, a couple of teachers approached Georgia with the idea of establishing a scholarship fund to which the Whitko community can contribute. Georgia put those thoughts into action and contacted the Community Foundation of Whitley County to help her fulfill a dream. It has taken shape in the form of an endowed scholarship that will benefit Whitko grads for generations to come. Applications will be open to any Whitko student within two years of their graduation and is specifically intended to assist individuals who plan to pursue vocational education for a career in the skilled trades. Such careers include but are not limited to: Automotive Technology, Barber/Hair Stylist, Carpentry, Collision Repair & Refinishing, Computer Networking, Culinary Arts, Dental Assistant, Dental Technician, Diesel Technology, Electrician, Esthetician/Cosmetology, Heavy Equipment, HVAC, Machining and Manufacturing, Medical Assistant, Patient Care, Veterinary Technician, and Welding.
“I have always felt very fortunate in what I have been given and have long wanted to find a way to give back. After Bob passed, I told myself it was time to put a scholarship in place.”
In addition to wanting to help local students achieve their educational and career goals, Georgia wanted to share a legacy of charitable giving with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “I want this to be something of which they can all be proud,” she reflected.
The Tenney Family hopes to award the first scholarship this spring. Applications will soon be available on the Foundation’s website (www.cfwhitley.org). A fund of the Community Foundation, The Tenney Family Scholarship Fund is open to accept additional tax-deductible contributions. Gifts may be directed to CFWC at 400 N. Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN 46725 or may be made online by visiting the Foundation’s website.
