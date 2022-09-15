Do you know someone who volunteers their time to go out of their way to brighten days, make lives easier, or help others? You can nominate them for a Heart of Gold Award through the Community Foundation of Whitley County.

For 26 years, the Community Foundation has celebrated the people who make a difference in the lives of Whitley County residents. No act of kindness is too small and there is no age limit for recipients or the nominators; they just need to live in Whitley County.

