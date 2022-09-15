Do you know someone who volunteers their time to go out of their way to brighten days, make lives easier, or help others? You can nominate them for a Heart of Gold Award through the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
For 26 years, the Community Foundation has celebrated the people who make a difference in the lives of Whitley County residents. No act of kindness is too small and there is no age limit for recipients or the nominators; they just need to live in Whitley County.
“The Heart of Gold Awards are a wonderful way to honor those who unselfishly give their time and talent to others,” said September McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. “We all know someone who quietly goes around doing good needs. Now is the time to honor those community volunteers.”
All nominations must include the name and address of the nominee as well as your own contact information including a phone number and email address. To submit a nomination you can write a brief letter and mail it to the Foundation: CFWC, Heart of Gold, 400 N. Whitley Street, Columbia City, IN 46725; or visit the Foundation’s website at cfwhitley.org and under the “Connect” tab, nominate a Heart of Gold candidate on-line. Nominations can also be submitted via email to carolwccf@gmail.com. The deadline for this year’s nominations is Oct. 20, 2022.
Consideration should be given to a volunteer who identified a need and filled it; recognized an opportunity and acted upon it; shared his/her time and energy as a volunteer for the sake of others; volunteered to create positive change; inspired others to volunteer; or performed an exceptional act of kindness.
Recipients and their nominators will be posted on the Community Foundation web site, an excerpt of the nomination will be shared with the public and they will be invited to a reception honoring nominees and revealing the identity of their nominators.
