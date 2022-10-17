COLUMBIA CITY — Wednesday saw state and national leaders, as well as staff members of Northeastern REMC, gathering at a battery storage system, one of five recent additions to the Northeastern REMC inventory, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
It’s no secret costs have risen in several markets, and power is no different. As a result of this many power companies have had to turn to rate increases to meet this rise. Northeastern REMC opted to look for alternative solutions, finding that the battery storage system could help its customers avoid significant hikes.
The total size of the five battery sites are equal to 31MW, or approximately 108 megawatt hours. Every site is about 6-7 MW. So, across all five it adds up to around 31MW. This was the largest installation of its kind in the region upon implementation.
Each of these sites is spread around the areas Northeastern REMC serves, both in Whitley and Allen counties. Two sites were constructed in 2021 and three others this year.
“Our board is smart, engineers sound, along with our technical folks is what has made this possible,” said Northeastern REMC CEO Eric Jung, commending all those that worked together to make this technology available to customers. “They go after opportunities and we will continue to do so for our customers.”
Joining REMC at the ceremony were Congressman Jim Banks, State Senators Andy Zay and Travis Holdman and State Representative Chris Judy. There, Jung thanked the legislators for repealing the state utility regulatory tax, requiring utilities to decrease rates. It resulted in an average 1.4 percent decrease on customer utility bills across the state.
“It’s what’s great about Indiana,” said Jung. “That we can sit down and talk about the issues to find the sensible solutions.”
Jung gave a special thanks to Senator Holdman for authoring a sales tax holiday exemption bill, a bill Jung said saved significant dollars for customers.
When it comes to power, peak times and transmissions costs on the power grid are the largest part of a consumer’s bill. This battery storage system allows REMC to charge when rates are at their lowest, and then discharge at peak times. Doing so, means Northeastern REMC can keep rate increases much lower, in the single digits, in a time when rate hikes in the double digits are considered common.
Leaders say adding these systems to its inventory will result in a $5 million savings which will be seen next year, and more than $35 million in the next 20 years.
During a tour of the site, it was shared that the batteries were made of lithium ion phosphate, something much more stable than lithium ions. The storage containers have a number of safety precautions. These include fire suppression systems and heavy container doors.
“Our commitment to innovation at Northeastern is second to none among electric cooperatives,” says Eric Jung, NREMC’s chief executive officer. “We have long provided affordable and reliable electric service but now more than ever, needed to evolve to meet our member’s future energy needs. With these battery sites now fully operational, we are providing a great hedge against rising costs for our members, adding another highly effective tool to help even out power cost instability.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.