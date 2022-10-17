COLUMBIA CITY — Wednesday saw state and national leaders, as well as staff members of Northeastern REMC, gathering at a battery storage system, one of five recent additions to the Northeastern REMC inventory, for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

It’s no secret costs have risen in several markets, and power is no different. As a result of this many power companies have had to turn to rate increases to meet this rise. Northeastern REMC opted to look for alternative solutions, finding that the battery storage system could help its customers avoid significant hikes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.