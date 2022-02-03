Whitley County snowfall, as reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 by the Whitley County Emergency Management Agency, saw ranges from 7.5 in. to 9.2 in. As snow continued to fall Feb. 2, 2022 the county was under travel restrictions, moving to red status by late in the evening.
With travel conditions poor and restricted, paper delivery delays are expected. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our readers as we work to maintain the safety of our employees, our partners at the post office and others. Those looking to see Wednesday's paper can do so on our website at no cost.
Plans as of now are to continue our regular newspaper schedule, and Saturday's paper will be released as normal pending any further travel restrictions and other challenges. We will keep you updated on any future changes.
- A note from KPC Media Group
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.