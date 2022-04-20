CHURUBUSCO — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department were called to Churubusco in response to a suicidal individual April 19, 2022.
Dispatch received the call at 7:36 p.m., and were called to Blue Lake Road to search for a male. First units to the scene were unable to find the individual, but were later informed a family member had found the man under a bed in his camper with a gun to his head.
Deputies first made contact with the man in distress by phone and a perimeter was established. Officers then began to speak with him, attempting to get him out of the situation.
Whitley County was supported by the Fort Wayne Police Department EST and negotiator teams. At approximately, 11:01 p.m. the FWPD took over negotiations.
“During close to a four hour negotiation, and the subject discharging four handgun rounds inside the trailer, chemical agents were deployed,” read a press release from the sheriff’s department. “The subject came out peacefully and then was transported to the hospital for evaluation.”
Due to the sensitive nature of the case, a name will not be released to the public, but the incident is still under investigation.
Also assisting in the case were the Columbia City Police Department, Churubusco Police Department, Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, Smith Township Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
