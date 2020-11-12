SOUTH WHITLEY – One Community recently relaunched their senior meal initiative, Lunch & Camaraderie (L&C) with carry out and delivery meal options only. After closing for many months due to the pandemic, the OC crew was eager to get back to work. United Way of Whitley County came on strong to assist financially with the relaunch. OC received grant dollars made possible by the Lilly Endowment as part of the COVID-related/emergency relief fund. The majority of those dollars came from Indiana United Way to distribute to United Way communities upon their request. Community Harvest offered a similar grant to nonprofits during these uncertain times to insure important programs like this were able to continue. One Community received moneys from the Fort Wayne organization. CH has been an ongoing partner of OC's for many years, not only with grocery supplies for L&C, but also the Farm Wagon in South Whitley. One Community volunteer, Lori Starkey, stated, "We are blessed by so many great partnerships across the county and beyond. We could not do it without the assistance of so many wonderful individuals, businesses and nonprofits. OC is grateful to United Way and Community Harvest for helping us relaunch a program that is so important to me personally. Our valued seniors are happy to have us up and running again. All of us have missed each other."
featured
One Community group relaunches Lunch & Camaraderie
- Press Release
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
- Indiana reinstating some coronavirus limits as risk spreads
- One Community group relaunches Lunch & Camaraderie
- Wagon Wheel Receives $40K from Zimmer Biomet Foundation
- World leaders talking to Biden about the virus, other issues
- DNR offers free admission to veterans, active-duty military, Nov. 11
- Election 2020 Today: Biden ready to work
- US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
- Congressman Banks Recognizes Whitley County’s Judge Fahl for Service
Popular Content
Articles
- Grace College Provides Update on Bethany Nesbitt Death
- Whitley County COVID firgures 11/5/20
- Surplus fall trout stocked throughout Indiana
- Congressman Banks Recognizes Whitley County’s Judge Fahl for Service
- Whitley County 2020 election results
- AP Calls Presidential Race for Biden
- A few reminders for deer hunters
- Whitley County COVID figures 11/4/20
- Girls Basketball vs. Central Noble Postponed
- Wagon Wheel Receives $40K from Zimmer Biomet Foundation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Multimedia
featured top story breaking
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.