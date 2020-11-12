sw_onecommunity
Photo Contributed

SOUTH WHITLEY – One Community recently relaunched their senior meal initiative, Lunch & Camaraderie (L&C) with carry out and delivery meal options only. After closing for many months due to the pandemic, the OC crew was eager to get back to work. United Way of Whitley County came on strong to assist financially with the relaunch. OC received grant dollars made possible by the Lilly Endowment as part of the COVID-related/emergency relief fund. The majority of those dollars came from Indiana United Way to distribute to United Way communities upon their request. Community Harvest offered a similar grant to nonprofits during these uncertain times to insure important programs like this were able to continue. One Community received moneys from the Fort Wayne organization. CH has been an ongoing partner of OC's for many years, not only with grocery supplies for L&C, but also the Farm Wagon in South Whitley. One Community volunteer, Lori Starkey, stated, "We are blessed by so many great partnerships across the county and beyond. We could not do it without the assistance of so many wonderful individuals, businesses and nonprofits. OC is grateful to United Way and Community Harvest for helping us relaunch a program that is so important to me personally. Our valued seniors are happy to have us up and running again. All of us have missed each other."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.