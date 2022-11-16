WARSAW — A reading program is becoming a reality thanks to grant funding through the TCU Foundation.
According to its website (tcu.net), the TCU Foundation is a non-profit created to “support the (Teachers Credit Union) vision of partnering with our communities.” It goes on to say the foundation supports mentoring opportunities, scholarships and educational programs through this effort.
Operation Read is a match for these efforts, especially as it launched a new reading program entitled Book Boogie.
“Book Boogie is a program to incentivize reading for children in a fun and engaging way,” reported the organization.
The program is geared for students kindergarten through fifth grade and encourages them to track the reading that they complete. Then two students from each grade who read the most pages will receive prizes each month. Additionally, each month a teacher will be selected to receive prizes for reading.
“During the elementary school’s May awards program, grand prizes will go to the two overall top readers and one top teacher, with a total of 98 awards being presented for the school year,” a representative from the organization highlighted. “All children who participate will have the opportunity to build up points so even if they have not read the most pages, they are still encouraged to keep reading.”
This year the program was started at North Webster Elementary School.
“(North Webster Elementary School) is scalable for us as we beta test and we can be hands-on,” said Operation Read Executive Director DeeAnna Muraski.
So far, she said, the program is being received well, adding, “I walked down the school hallway where students were waiting in line, and saw four of them reading ¬– it made my day.”
The program will then be rolled out to other elementary schools each year, and will focus on schools throughout Kosciusko County ¬– Warsaw, Wawasee, Tippecanoe and Pierceton elementary schools.
