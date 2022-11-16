Operation Read check presentation

The TCU Foundation presented a check to the Operation Read program for $4,230. Pictured back row from left are DeeAnna Muraski, Operation Read Executive Director; Joy McCarthy-Sessing, Board Treasurer/Secretary; Karen Mayer, Teachers Credit Union. Front row from left are Jim Pattison, Board Member; Kati Rice, Operation Read Marketing Specialist; Sue Williamson, Board Vice President; Lorna Shively, Board Member.

 Contributed

WARSAW — A reading program is becoming a reality thanks to grant funding through the TCU Foundation.

According to its website (tcu.net), the TCU Foundation is a non-profit created to “support the (Teachers Credit Union) vision of partnering with our communities.” It goes on to say the foundation supports mentoring opportunities, scholarships and educational programs through this effort.

