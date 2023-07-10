COLUMBIA CITY — For several years, an artist has taken time to visit Whitley County, and from those visits has created multiple paintings.
This artist is Robert Kroeger, who was born and raised in Ohio. His barn painting project, which began in 2012, led him to painting at least one barn in each county of Ohio. Kroeger later branched out to other states such as Florida, Gerogia, Idaho, Kentuck, Maine, Massachusets, Montana and Wyoming. For several years he has come to Whitley County to paint its many historical barns.
Kroeger attaches a written essay detailing information about each barn he paints, its owners or the details that stand out to him. Also special to each piece of art are its frames, which are made out of old barnwood and put together by Kroeger.
Assisting Kroeger in locating these barns, getting in touch with its owners and more is Ron Myer, who leads the Whitley County Ag Museum.
Kroeger offers these paintings back to the community through a Barn Painting Auction, which takes place during the Whitley County 4-H Fair. Proceeds from the auction go back to the ag museum, its programs and more.
This year’s auction will take place Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. in the ag museum. Money raised from the auction will be used to purchase new technology to add more interactive elements in the museum using smartphone applications and kiosks.
There are 12 barn paintings up for auction.
This article endeavors to highlight two of these paintings. The first is titled “Tom’s Treasure,” a barn owned by Tom Cormany. In his notes, Kroeger adds it was evident this barn was a “bustling business.” It had newer farm buildings around it, which Kroeger features and sits next to acres of corn field.
Another painting up for auction is “Hile’s Heirloom.” Those who have passed it will know it from the large lettering, slightly faded, that reads “Hile 1928.” It keeps record of the barn which was built in that year by the Hile family. This was just before the stock market crash. In his essay, Kroeger reflects on the time, noting people used “margins,” or borrowed money in the hopes stock prices would go up. With the crash, many came into unexpected hard times. For many farmers though, particular those in smaller towns, life continued and they were able to make it through – growing crops and raising livestock. Kroeger imagines and hopes the Hile’s were one of those families. The barn is currently owned by Ryan Wilkerson.
