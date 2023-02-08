FORT WAYNE – Cardiovascular health is always important, but American Heart Month is a great time to make healthy lifestyle changes that support your heart.

The Parkview Heart Institute, which is in alliance with the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, is offering multiple education and awareness opportunities during February – and throughout the year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.