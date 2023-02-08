FORT WAYNE – Cardiovascular health is always important, but American Heart Month is a great time to make healthy lifestyle changes that support your heart.
The Parkview Heart Institute, which is in alliance with the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, is offering multiple education and awareness opportunities during February – and throughout the year.
“We know that daily habits play a key role in heart health, but we also know it’s not easy for people to suddenly adopt a healthier lifestyle,” said Roy W. Robertson, MD, FACC, president, Parkview Heart Institute. “Our providers not only educate patients on cardiovascular health, but also help them incorporate better habits, including diet and exercise. Every step we take toward a heart-healthy lifestyle is a step toward improved health and well-being.”
A new Cleveland Clinic survey highlights several barriers Americans face in adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle. According to the survey, the most common barrier to a healthier diet is that almost half of Americans (46%) view healthy food as being more expensive, while also citing a lack of time to prepare healthy meals (23%) and unfamiliarity with healthy ways of cooking (20%).
Additionally, almost half of Americans (45%) admitted they purchase food in fast-food restaurants at least once a week, with younger generations frequenting them the most. However, the survey also found that more than two-thirds of Americans (70%) prepare meals at home at least four days a week.
The survey also found that most Americans misunderstand how much diet affects losing weight, with 71% believing that moderate exercise has a greater impact on losing weight than diet. Research has shown that a combination of both exercise and diet plays an important role in living a heart-healthy lifestyle.
The survey was conducted as part of Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute’s “Love your Heart” consumer education campaign in celebration of American Heart Month. Cleveland Clinic has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in the country for cardiology and cardiac surgery for 28 years in a row by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, go to: clevelandclinic.org/loveyourheart.
Throughout the month of February – and the year – Parkview Heart Institute will host a series of events aimed at increasing awareness of heart disease and encouraging healthy habits.
Among these events are:
Lighting of Parkview Heart Institute and Parkview Hospital Randallia; Feb. 1 ─ 28
Parkview will go red for the month of February, shining a red light on the west side of Parkview Heart Institute on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus, and on the east side of Parkview Hospital Randallia on Carew Street.
Hot Heart Topics; Monday, Feb. 16, 5:30 – 8 p.m., free hybrid event
Men and women are invited to this free hybrid event, which will be offered virtually or in person at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, where light refreshments will be available. The featured topic will be heart palpitations – why your heart might skip a beat, whether it’s normal or not, and when to see a doctor. To register, visit Parkview.com/HotHeartTopics2023. Please note the registration link works best in Microsoft Edge. For more information, email Jill.Zahm@parkview.com.
Her Heart Support Network: Hearts, Chocolate and Friendship; Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 ─ 7:30 p.m., free hybrid event
The Her Heart Support Network welcomes women who are learning to achieve their best health despite a diagnosis of heart disease or recovery from a heart event. These free support group meetings are offered on the second Thursday of each month, and the February meeting will be offered virtually or in person on Feb. 9. This month, attendees will celebrate heart month by playing games, learning about their hearts and enjoying the company of their “heart sisters.” For details, call 260-266-2444 or email Jill.Zahm@parkview.com.
Love Your Heart Expo; Thursday, May 4
The popular Love Your Heart Expo will return to the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation on May 4. Details about this free community event, centered around women’s heart health, will be announced at a later date. To sign up for the mailing list and be the first to receive updates, visit parkview.com/herheart.
Her Heart Challenge; Next session starting in July
Women looking to improve their heart health and well-being can apply now to participate in the next Her Heart Challenge, starting in July. Offered in a unique, small group setting, the challenge offers weekly meetings for support and education, lab work to monitor progress, opportunities for physical activity, access to heart health specialists and much more. For more information or to apply, visit parkview.com/herheart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.