COLUMBIA CITY – Women looking for experienced OB/GYN care have a new option in Matthew Byers, MD, of Parkview Physicians Group – OB/GYN. He is welcoming new patients at his office on the Parkview Whitley Hospital campus, 1270 E. Ind. 205, Suite 140, in Columbia City.
“Dr. Byers has brought an excellent breadth of experience to serve our patients,” said Scott Gabriel, president of Parkview Whitley Hospital. “He has been a great addition to our medical staff, and patients appreciate the energy and concern he puts into their care.”
A Fort Wayne native, Byers is pleased to be practicing and making a difference for women in the region he calls home.
“I really enjoy caring for my patients, not to mention the fact that I may be in clinic one minute and performing emergency surgery a few minutes later,” he said. “But my proudest achievement so far is that I delivered a baby in the very hospital in which I was born (Parkview Hospital Randallia).”
In recent years, Byers has provided OB/GYN services at a medical practice in Elkhart. In addition, he served as a laborist – a physician who provides continuous coverage of labor and delivery units – at hospitals in South Bend, Mishawaka, Greeley, Colo., Hazelton, Pa. and Fort Wayne.
Before he began practicing as an OB/GYN, he worked on research projects through the Department of Integrative Medical Sciences at Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine and the Purdue Department of Biology.
Byers served a preliminary residency in general surgery at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado, before completing his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Catholic Health Sisters of Charity Hospital, University at Buffalo, New York. In his final year, he received the Buffalo Gynecologic and Obstetric Society Award for overall academic and clinical excellence in obstetrics and gynecology.
During and after his residency, he provided surgical services to underserved populations in the Dominican Republic on three annual medical mission trips.
Byers received his medical degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine in Rootstown, Ohio. During medical school, he assisted economically disadvantaged patients with applications for medication assistance programs.
“I’ve been dedicated to serving people in need ever since I went on my first medical mission trip in high school,” he said. “The experience drove me to enter medicine and continue providing care to people who have limited or no access to healthcare. I find myself driven to advocate for my underserved patients.”
For his undergraduate studies, Byers attended the University of the Virgin Islands, Indiana University South Bend, and Purdue University Fort Wayne, where he received his bachelor’s degree in premedicine/biology with concentration in micro and molecular biology.
Byers is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a member of the American Medical Association, the Fort Wayne Medical Society and the Beta Beta Beta Biological Honors Society.
While Byers serves his Columbia City patients’ wide-ranging obstetric and gynecological needs, he has a special interest, and has developed additional expertise in, the mental health area – assisting pregnant women who are undergoing treatment for opioid addiction. He currently serves as the medical director for an opioid use disorder treatment center in Fort Wayne, and he will be sharing his expertise with other Parkview providers.
Outside of work, he spends his time in a variety of pursuits.
“I can usually be found doing home renovations, repairing cars, rebuilding motorcycles, kayaking, biking, or hiking,” he said. “As a physician, I try to take the same approach I apply to several of those activities, not just looking at the individual problem at hand, but also considering the whole person.”
Dr. Byers is welcoming new patients. Call 260-248-9090 for appointment scheduling.
