Matthew Byers, MD

Matthew Byers, MD

 Contributed

COLUMBIA CITY – Women looking for experienced OB/GYN care have a new option in Matthew Byers, MD, of Parkview Physicians Group – OB/GYN. He is welcoming new patients at his office on the Parkview Whitley Hospital campus, 1270 E. Ind. 205, Suite 140, in Columbia City.

“Dr. Byers has brought an excellent breadth of experience to serve our patients,” said Scott Gabriel, president of Parkview Whitley Hospital. “He has been a great addition to our medical staff, and patients appreciate the energy and concern he puts into their care.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.