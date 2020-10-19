COLUMBIA CITY — Parkview Whitley Hospital is offering a quick, easy way of disposing of unwanted medication with drive-up service on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Part of a National Drug Take Back initiative, hospital personnel will accept unwanted and/or expired medication at a convenient drive-through service located at the front of the hospital.
Leftover, expired medication poses a potential danger in the home but is not easy to dispose of safely. Medication that is dumped in the sink or toilet may end up in water sources. Throwing old medication away in the trash can cause similar problems when it ends up in landfills. However, leaving medication, especially prescription painkillers, in the home can also pose many potential problems.
“A majority of Americans have unwanted prescription drugs in their cabinets, and the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the stress and isolation many people are feeling,” said Amanda Knowles, pharmacy manager, Parkview Whitley Hospital. “It’s really important that we all do our part to get rid of these substances in a safe, responsible manner.”
Hospital personnel will wear masks and those who participate will be asked to stay in their cars and drive up to the main entrance of the hospital during the event.
