Construction

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on U.S. 27/Lima Road in Fort Wayne.

Starting on or after July 18, crews will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. 27 from S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard to Edgewood Avenue.

One lane in each direction will be closed in the evenings after 6:30 and will be in place overnight. Lane restrictions will be removed in the mornings to allow for regular traffic flow. This work is expected to last for 10 days, weather permitting.

INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and around all work zones.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.