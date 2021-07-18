ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on U.S. 27/Lima Road in Fort Wayne.
Starting on or after July 18, crews will begin a resurfacing project on U.S. 27 from S.R. 930/Coliseum Boulevard to Edgewood Avenue.
One lane in each direction will be closed in the evenings after 6:30 and will be in place overnight. Lane restrictions will be removed in the mornings to allow for regular traffic flow. This work is expected to last for 10 days, weather permitting.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down, use caution and drive distraction-free in and around all work zones.
