Construction

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces road repaving on S.R. 205 in Churubusco.

The repaving work is taking place in both directions between C.R. 850 E and Duglay Road.

Crews are scheduled to start the work on or after July 6 and the work is expected to last for three weeks.

During the work drivers should expect single lane traffic with flagging operations in place. There is a width limit of 12 feet.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.