WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces road repaving on S.R. 205 in Churubusco.
The repaving work is taking place in both directions between C.R. 850 E and Duglay Road.
Crews are scheduled to start the work on or after July 6 and the work is expected to last for three weeks.
During the work drivers should expect single lane traffic with flagging operations in place. There is a width limit of 12 feet.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
