North Manchester —Peabody Retirement Community announces a multi-week event that’s sure to be sweet holiday fun for the entire family—a Trail of Gingerbread—now through December 28. All in North Manchester and the surrounding areas are invited to participate.
“Similar to our Trail of Scarecrows for Halloween, we’re offering a safe, contactless way for our greater community to engage safely with Peabody Retirement Community this holiday season,” says Tracy Irwin, Director of Sales and Marketing.
From Peabody’s scenic, 33-acre campus located at 400 W. Seventh Street, to the community’s Facebook page, visitors will find safe, contactless opportunities to hunt for and vote on delightful gingerbread creations—along with a chance to win.
Visitors are invited to drive the Gingerbread Trail (or walk a smooth, paved path) featuring 15 metal gingerbread men, sponsored and decorated by individuals, businesses and Peabody Friends. The route also includes a scavenger hunt with 15 additional gingerbread signs.
A printable Trail of Gingerbread map with gingerbread scavenger hunt checklist is available on the PeabodyRC.org website. A printed map is also available on Peabody’s campus by the Singing Tower. Both include an entry form for a chance to win a holiday gift basket.
“Even better, the excitement doesn’t stop on our Peabody campus! Sweet holiday activities extend online to our Facebook page,” Irwin says. In fact, Peabody Retirement Community on Facebook includes its own ginger-spice fun.
“Our Chef Chris hosted a video tutorial to help everyone learn to decorate gingerbread houses like a pro. It’s currently posted on Facebook, and anyone can watch and learn! Meanwhile, our residents are applying his chef tips to create their own entries into our gingerbread decorating contest. We invite you to check out the page in the days and weeks ahead to see new submissions and to vote for a winner. It’s also the place to vote for your favorite metal ginger-man on our Gingerbread Trail,” says Irwin.
For young and old alike, the Trail of Gingerbread demonstrates once again how Peabody Retirement Community celebrates the ageless spirit. For more information about the event, including safety protocols, the public is encouraged to call (260) 982-8616 or visit PeabodyRC.com.
