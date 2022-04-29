COLUMBIA CITY — “Equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities, families and communities.” This is the mission of the Easterseals (ES) Passages organization.
For years Passages has been an advocate for those with intellectual disabilities and other challenges in Whitley County. It supports its clients through a number of ways – appeals to state government, employment readiness and various activities and programs with the organization’s mission as its guide.
Like many organizations, Passages was not immune to the challenges of the COVID pandemic, but work did not stop for them. For Passages, its outreach adapted but also grew.
In March 2021, for example, Passages partnered with Arc of Northeast Indiana to become Easterseals Passages.
This merger provided a number of benefits, as voiced by Taylor Wright, Interim Senior Director, and Jason Meyer, Chief Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives Officer. One of the biggest benefits is that combining resources with other similar groups leads to an increase in programs that can be made available and an increase in wages for staff, but also a louder voice to advocate for its community.
“I think we’ve achieved those goals,” said Meyer.
Another benefit is the ability to alleviate some of the staffing shortages, particularly that of Direct Support Professionals (DSP) who work directly with the clients each and every day. Partnering further with Easterseals has allowed the ability to share staff and have a greater number of staff up to date on the needs of each client, as well as having them up to date on training. Benefits have increased for its staff, there is also a 24/7 Call Center support service and more to its offerings.
An average of 125 clients are served by ES Passages. Each of them has different needs and areas of interest, and part of the growth for ES Passages has been expanding the things they can offer to meet their clients where they are at.
This is most evident in the daily and weekly programming that clients can take part in. ES Passages’ most popular programs like its theater group Spotlight Avenue continues to thrive, as does its Bridge 333 Art Studio.
It's an important piece for clients like Janolyn Kreider. She thrives in her time in the art studio and with the Creative Abundance program offerings.
Kreider said she loves her time with ES Passages, saying, “they’re nice to me. All the staff is nice to me.”
Her favorite activities are stitching, making blankets, painting and having the chance to sit down and work with her friends.
Another very popular activity is a new one – ballroom dancing. It’s a creative movement course that gives clients the chance to dance, sing and move creatively. In some classes, clients learn the waltz, the tango or even the merengue. Then at the end of each session teachers put on a song and allow participants to take part in free movement.
“You can tell they are all enjoying themselves,” reported Christina Sipe, a DSP. “(Each program) is something for clients to look forward to, and it gives each of them a sense of pride in their accomplishments.”
Other new activities that clients are enjoying are gardening and landscaping, culinary arts, technology labs, there is a new library area, karate and fitness and wellness.
COVID did stop the ability to meet in large groups in person, but it did not stop the many offerings that ES Passages provides. It just changed the way they were able to be presented.
Instead of bringing clients to the Learning Center, these programs were brought directly to them.
“Staff went to the houses, and did things with them,” said Sipe. “We took car rides, did activities, we video chatted with other houses and staff. The program was kept alive. We made it work. We didn’t stop. We just changed to accommodate for the (COVID) changes.”
Now these programs are opening back up in the Learning Center, with more participants coming together in person.
Still other clients are playing an active role in ES Passages itself, as well as different community groups. Mike Harmon, for example, just completed his board term and six years on the Whitley Crossings board, now served through Brightpoint. Harmon is also the president of the Navigators. This group works with staff to develop activities and makes plans for fundraisers, but also serves as advocates for their community.
Earlier this year, Harmon recalled a visit to the Indiana Statehouse where he and other Navigators met with legislators, delivered Valentine’s cards and spoke with the Lt. Governor. Part of this year’s discussion, he said, focused on wages for DSPs.
Harmon said he gets joy out of “seeing all the clients are happy” while trying to push for fun activities.
“It means a lot to me,” Harmon said.
Some activities Harmon has been involved in have included movie nights in the Learning Center parking lot, the Dairy Queen fundraiser and bringing Night to Shine, a prom-like experience with music, dancing and other activities to Whitley County. This event alone, Harmon said, “surpassed expectations on turnout.”
Probably the biggest growth is the ES Passages employment services.
It starts with programming for young adults through Dream Teens. Its purpose is assisting in developing pre-employment skills that will help each person succeed in the workplace. Part of this also involved ES Passages partnering with the local schools to offer students the chance to explore different employment options available to them.
Another key new program is the Employment Readiness Academies. This program focuses on developing hands-on experiences with local employers.
"So we find what works for each client," said Wright. "The program is individualized. We meet them where they are at. From the high school program we jump to the transitions program, where it's about finding out what's next for me. Then we move to the academy, and now the conversation is 'I know what I want to do'."
But Wright emphasizes that what employment looks like is different for everybody, and ES Passages adapts to meet the individual client to help them reach their highest heights.
"Everybody has the ability, they just need the opportunity," said Wright.
Key to the success of this program though is the relationships that have been built between ES Passages and local employers.
"(ES Passages staff) have done an amazing job connecting with employers for new opportunities," said Meyer.
For local businesses, this is also a benefit because of the low employment rate.
"We ask employers what are their needs, and it evolves from there," said Wright.
To that though, there are benefits to the community through interaction and support of all.
"We have greatly benefited from our partnership with Easterseals Passages Employment Readiness Academy," reported Erica Miller, District Executive Director of the YMCA. "We are happy to be a place to offer job skill training, but it is more than that. It is just as meaningful to see the clients form relationships with our members and staff. It’s a win-win!"
For the clients, having real work for real wages is a key piece.
Harmon, for example, has been working with Ultra Electronics in Columbia City.
"It's a clean environment, I'm learning a new trade. I like that the work is hands-on and fast paced and I work in cooperation with everybody on tasks," Harmon said.
There's still plenty to learn, and ES Passages is taking those challenges head-on.
"Our purpose is to be out and doing new things," said Wright. "We're still learning and growing and building those connections."
To learn more about ES Passages, visit www.eastersealsnei.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.