Main Street Squirrel by Donna Propp

“Main Street Squirrel” by Donna Propp of Warsaw, Indiana. Photo is expected to become part of the healing environment at the new Parkview Kosciusko Hospital in 2023.

WARSAW – As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital (PKH) continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty and Kosciusko County life.

Images can have subject matter as expansive as landscapes or as intimate as a face-to-face encounter with wildlife. The latter is exactly the kind of photo local resident Donna Propp decided to submit when she happened to snap a close-up of a squirrel peering at her from the safety of a hollowed-out knot in a tree on her property.

