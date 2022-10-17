Columbia City, IN (46725)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.