WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue Extension and the Midwest Hemp Council will host the annual Grain and Fiber Hemp Field Day on Wednesday (July 7).

This year marks the first time hemp can be grown in Indiana as a commercial crop. The field day aims to help growers navigate industrywide challenges including economics, regulations and productions.

Marguerite Bolt, Purdue Extension’s hemp production specialist; Don Robison, Indiana state chemist seed administrator; Janna Beckerman, Extension plant pathologist; and Kevin Gibson, Purdue weed scientist; will lead sessions for current and prospective hemp growers, educators and anyone interested in learning more about hemp production and research.

The in-person field day will convene at Meigs Purdue Ag Center, 9101 S. 100 E., Lafayette, Indiana. The half-day program will repeat with the first session starting at 8:15 a.m. ET and the second at 1 p.m. There is a $31 fee for attendees.

Session topics are:

  • Licensing and Regulations.
  • Hemp Grain and Fiber Production.
  • Hemp Crop Rotation Models.
  • Weed Management.
  • Hemp Seed Treatments and Pathogens.
  • Economics and Sustainability of Hemp.

Register by noon Monday (July 5). Contact Lexie Wilson at lhayenga@purdue.edu with additional questions. 

Writer: Abby Leeds, 765-494-7817, mayer36@purdue.edu

Source: Lexie Wilson, lhayenga@purdue.edu

Agricultural Communications: 765-494-8415;

Maureen Manier, Department Head, mmanier@purdue.edu

 

 

 

