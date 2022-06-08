Purdue Extension will host a Seed Treatment Workshop on Tuesday, June 21 at the Northeast Purdue Agricultural Center located at 4821 E 400 S Columbia City, IN.
The workshop, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (8:30 a.m. registration), is an opportunity for farmers and agribusiness professionals to hear the latest technological and research updates along with ways to protect themselves and the environment. Credits will be available for individuals seeking continuing credits for their Category 4 seed treatment license and certified crop adviser licenses. Presentations include the following:
· “Seed Care Technologies/Production Management” by Norm Wagoner of KALO Seed Care
· “Managing Inventory as a Way of Protecting Product Efficacy” by Fred Whitford, Purdue Pesticide Programs
· " Seed Labeling Laws; Seed Treatment Licensing Updates," by Joe Becovitz, Office of Indiana State Chemist
· “Effectiveness of Insecticides/Water Solubility of Neonicotinoids,” by Christian Krupke, Purdue Entomology Department
· “Reading Pesticide Labels/Pesticide Safety” by James Wolff & John Woodmansee, Purdue Extension Educators
Registration is $80 per person and includes lunch. Participants must register by June 16 online at: https://cvent.me/Y7498z. For more information, contact Ed Farris, Purdue Extension educator in Huntington County, at 260-358-4826, emfarris@purdue.edu
